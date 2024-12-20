aelf Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, aelf has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $320.67 million and $20.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000823 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,447,440 coins and its circulating supply is 736,220,757 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

