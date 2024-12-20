AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) vs. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 1 4.00 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A -21.98% 98.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and AERWINS Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats AERWINS Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

