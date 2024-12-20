Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AC

Air Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Canada Company Profile

AC stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.