Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

TSE AC opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

