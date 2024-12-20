Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 422.50 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.27), with a volume of 862973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.22).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 375.05.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($12,486.10). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.