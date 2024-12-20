Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,957 shares of company stock valued at $31,358,687. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

