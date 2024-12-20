Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD FY2026 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.43.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.1 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.