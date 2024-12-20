Analysts Set Expectations for ABM Industries Q1 Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

ABM opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.