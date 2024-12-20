Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $69.00

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

