Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA):

12/19/2024 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/22/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/4/2024 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/1/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,471. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This trade represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Michael Williams purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,680. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 118,517 shares of company stock valued at $439,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $76,550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 488,623 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

