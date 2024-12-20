Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 12,320 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $47,432.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,763.90. This represents a 72.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,676 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $10,275.84.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $99,994.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $16,815.27.
Expensify Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.90. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
