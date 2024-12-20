Arbitrum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,210,111,968 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,210,111,968 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.78436556 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $796,873,559.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

