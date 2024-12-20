Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,475,027.05 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,165,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,889,741.45. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

ARIS stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

View Our Latest Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.