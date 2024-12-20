Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 123,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 236,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 72.18% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $141.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.