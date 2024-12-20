Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.76), with a volume of 663595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.70).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £443.85 million, a PE ratio of 557.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.22.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

