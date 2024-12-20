Ashtead Group plc to Issue Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share on Monday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Ashtead Group stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.50. 95,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $241.94 and a 12-month high of $337.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

