B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,046 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP opened at $14.62 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

