B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE ERJ opened at $36.58 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

