B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 107,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $787.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

