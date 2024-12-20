B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

