B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21,636 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 120.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 450,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246,093 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

