Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 112554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

