Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 112554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
