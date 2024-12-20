Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

NYSE:LEN opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

