Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

