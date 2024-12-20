Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.90 ($31.15) and last traded at €31.06 ($32.35), with a volume of 187465 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.86 ($32.15).

Bechtle Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.24 and its 200 day moving average is €38.17.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

