BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.01. BingEx shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,664 shares.
BingEx Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
