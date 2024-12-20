Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00. Insiders have sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $460,652 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

