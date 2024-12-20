BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,768,500.00 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,546,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,010,726.76. The trade was a 0.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.48 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

