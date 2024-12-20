Blast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $209.30 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,403.76 or 0.99774009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,045.16 or 0.99402875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,474,625,686 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 23,458,329,235.12811 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00871185 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $29,508,952.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

