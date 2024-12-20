BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.39. 1,139,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $188.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,911.65. This represents a 35.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 395.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

