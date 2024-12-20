Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
