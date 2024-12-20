Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
