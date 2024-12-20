Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$32,600.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.66. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Bonterra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

