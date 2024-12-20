Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,909.90.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,980.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,878.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,226.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

