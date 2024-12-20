Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 4,792 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.