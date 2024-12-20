BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $86,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

