Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $147.69

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.61.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ATO stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

