Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $116.58

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.85.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,452. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $117.63 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

