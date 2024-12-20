Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $183.89

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,901 shares of company stock worth $48,375,520. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

