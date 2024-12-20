Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,237 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

