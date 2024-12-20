Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 135498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.90.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

