Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $18.65. Buzzi shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Buzzi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BZZUY

Buzzi Stock Performance

Buzzi Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.