Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $18.65. Buzzi shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on BZZUY
Buzzi Stock Performance
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- About the Markup Calculator
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.