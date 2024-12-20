Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.24 and last traded at $370.24. 12,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 101,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

