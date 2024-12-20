Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,468. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

