Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,468. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
