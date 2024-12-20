Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 37,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

