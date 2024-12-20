Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NYSE CP opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

