Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.45. Cango shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 555,460 shares changing hands.

Cango Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

