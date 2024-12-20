Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $427.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

