Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.