CareTrust REIT Announces Doubling of Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $1.2 BillionSAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) made public today the renewal and expansion of its unsecured revolving credit facility to

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

